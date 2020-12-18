Tension in Vadodara over interfaith marriage

Members of two communities held protests outside the Karelibaug police station in Vadodara on Wednesday night over an interfaith marriage.
The woman’s brother had lodged a missing person’s complaint at a local police station after the girl eloped with a Muslim man and married him in a ceremony in Mumbai following Muslim rituals.
“They had their marriage registered in Mumbai. However, on their return to Vadodara, the boy and the girl went back to their respective families,” said Inspector R.A. Jadeja.
He said the police had called the couple to record their statements at the police station. People belonging to both the communities also came there and they started protesting.
“When we were taking their statements on Wednesday night, members of the two communities’ outfits gathered outside the police station. The woman’s relatives objected to the marriage and her conversion to Islam. Eventually, members of both the communities were pacified and they dispersed,” Mr Jadeja said.
“Since the woman had converted to Islam and subsequently married in accordance with Muslim rituals in Mumbai, they cannot be booked here under Gujarat’s anti-conversion law, which mandates permission from the Collector for a conversion. But Maharashtra does not have such a law,” he said.
The Police did not register any complaint as demanded by a group of protesters.
