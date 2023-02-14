Tension in U.P. village after mother-daughter duo die in anti-encroachment drive

February 14, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Lucknow

Unrest gripped the Madauli panchayat under the Rura police station area of ​​Kanpur Dehat after a tragic incident in which a 44-year-old woman and her 20-year-old daughter died during an anti-encroachment drive. The Opposition has alleged that atrocities and injustice have peaked under the BJP rule. The family of the victims accused the officials of deliberately setting their house on fire leading to deaths. Additional police forces are stationed in the area and the Kanpur police registered a case against more than 12 people, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) on a complaint by the victims’ family and detained a few accused.

The incident happened on Monday when police and revenue officials went to Madauli village to clear encroachments from a Gram Samaj land. It is alleged by the victims’ family that Pramila Dikshit, 44, and her daughter Neha, 20, were killed when the house was set on fire by the anti-social elements with the help of administrative officials while the authorities claim the victims self-immolated during the demolition drive. “Anil Dixit, Ashok Dixit, Vishal Dixit and other accused with the help of SDM and Lekhpal set the house on fire. My mother and sister were killed in the fire,” Shivam Dixit, a family member of the victims, alleged.

The Kanpur police said in a statement that according to a complaint filed by one Vishal Dikshit, the house was built on encroached “Gram Samaj” land and the family was given notice 5-10 days ago to vacate the premises.

The Opposition lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the issue with the Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav alleging that atrocities and injustice have peaked under the BJP rule. “Injustice and atrocities are at its peak under the BJP rule. The administration has become completely heartless and inhuman. Stopping the leaders of the SP from going to meet the victims’ family shows the intention of the government. The end of the BJP government is very near,” said Mr. Yadav in a statement. The SP president alleged that the saffron party made the bulldozer a symbol of unconstitutional and illegal power.