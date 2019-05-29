Tension in Haryana village over land

Tension gripped Tibbi village in Haryana’s Fatehabad district on Wednesday after Scheduled Caste families in the village accused the upper caste men of setting a stockyard on fire and killing a calf. The SC families have given a written complaint to the police in this connection.

The two communities have been at loggerheads for the past couple of months over a panchayat land with the upper caste men accusing the SC families of encroachment.

According to the police, the blaze was set off around noon when a team of Revenue Department officials accompanied by the upper caste men in the village was carrying out the measurement of the disputed panchayat land.

‘No eyewitness’

“The stockyard, around 200 metres away from the place where the team was carrying out measurement, suddenly caught fire. The cow managed to free itself and escaped with minor burns. The calf, however, died. It is not clear whether the fire was accidental, caused by negligence or done intentionally. There is no eyewitness for the incident,” Fatehabad SP Vijay Partap Singh told The Hindu.

However, the SC families have given a written complaint to the police in this connection accusing around six upper caste men of being behind the incident.

Mr. Singh said an FIR would be lodged in the matter soon.

Police deployment

As a precautionary measure, adequate number of police personnel have been deployed in the village under the supervision of a DSP-rank officer.