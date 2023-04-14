Tension in Bihar district after Dalit Leader shot dead

April 14, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Patna

A tense situation prevailed in Vaishali district of Bihar on April 14, a day after a Dalit leader and member of the Bhim Army was gunned down by four unidentified persons.

The incident took place at Panchdamiya village under the Lalganj police station as preparations were underway to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

A witness said the four assailants who reached the spot on motorcycles touched the feet of Rakesh Paswan before firing at least 20 rounds at him.

Mr. Sharma was rushed to Sadar Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The family member of Paswan staged a protest against conducting a post-mortem examination and took the body back to the village from the hospital.

On April 14, during the funeral procession of Paswan, supporters of the Bhim Army damaged public property and tried to set the Lalganj police station on fire. Despite heavy deployment of police force, supporters damaged three police van.

A vehicle belonging to the station house officer, Amrendra Kumar, was pushed into a pond. The mob also threw stones at shops. Later, the police fired in the air to disperse the crowd.

Vaishali District Magistrate Yash Pal Meena and Superintendent of Police Ravi Ranjan Kumar are camping in Lalganj amid the tense situation.

“We have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to crack the case and soon the people responsible for killing Rakesh Paswan will be arrested. To maintain law and order, adequate deployment of police force has been done. We have also taken precautionary measures and additional forces have been deployed at all the strategic locations,” the SP said.

Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras visited the house of the deceased and met the family members. Later, his nephew and leader of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chirag Paswan too met the family members. Mr. Chirag blamed the Nitish Kumar Government for the incident and alleged that law and order had collapsed in the State.