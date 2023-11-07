ADVERTISEMENT

Tension grips Manipur again as fresh incidents of violence reported from the State

November 07, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - IMPHAL

Ethnic clashes that erupted in Manipur on May 3 this year have led to over 180 deaths and left several hundred wounded

Iboyaima Laithangbam

Joint Delhi Tribal Student’s Forum members stage a protest against the violence in Manipur, at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India. | Photo Credit: ANI

Manipur witnessed a fresh spate of violence with multiple incidents across the State, police sources said on Tuesday. In the first of several incidents, unknown persons, driving a car, fired 11 rounds at the residence of L. Deben, director of JN Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal on Monday night at 10:30 p.m. Mr. Deben, who was uninjured in the attack, said, “The perpetrators should come for talks since everything could be solved. This should not be repeated.” Shots were also fired on Monday night at the house of an elected representative. There were no casualties in either incident.

Suspected Kuki militants also fired shots at 8 a.m. on Tuesday at the Moirangpurel Meitei village, between Singda and Kangchup, police sources said. The village protection volunteers retaliated in response to the attack; villagers claimed that 8 persons, including two personnel, as well as one local woman were injured.

In another incident, armed Kuki militants threatened Meitei farmers working at a paddy field in Thamnapokpi, which falls under the Yaingangpokpi police station. They militants reportedly told the farmers to stop, and to return home which the farmers did as asked. Perpetrators also torched the paddy plants which were stored on the fields and were to be transported later. The value of the destroyed paddy is estimated to be over ₹one lakh.

Militants also opened fire from the hilltops at the villagers of Phayeng in west Imphal.

