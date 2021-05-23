Tension grips Hisar ahead of demonstration by farmers

GURUGRAM

23 May 2021 23:29 IST

They are protesting against the police action on them during CM’s visit last week

Tension gripped Hisar ahead of the call for demonstration by the farm unions on Monday in protest against the police action on the agitating farmers a week ago.

The unions claimed that hundreds of farmers from across the State were likely to assemble at Krantiman Park in the district seeking withdrawal of the case against the farmers.

All-India Kisan Sabha (Haryana) president, Phool Singh Sheokand said that farmers from four districts falling under the Hisar police range – Hisar, Jind, Sirsa and Fatehabad – were primarily expected to assemble in large numbers along with those from other districts as well.

“Despite reaching an understanding with the farmer leaders to not to register a case in connection with the clash between the farmers and the police during Chief Minister Manohar Lal visit to Hisar on May 16, the district administration went back on its words to book around 350 farmers, including 50 named, for attempt to murder. The farmers have now decided to assemble at Hisar with the demand to withdraw the case and seek action against the erring police officers,” said Mr. Sheokand.

Deputy Commissioner, Hisar, Priyanka Soni told The Hindu that the administration held talks with the farmer leaders immediately after they received their representation on May 21 regarding the demonstration and requested them to call it off. “We held talks with 15-20 leaders and assured to look into their demands. We requested them to withdraw the agitation in view of the Covid situation and lockdown, but they refused,” said Ms. Soni.

She said the Divisional Commissioner office also tried to engage with Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni, but no one turned up for the meeting yesterday (May 22).

BKU (Charuni) spokesperson Rakesh Bains said the administration must book Chief Minister Manohar Lal and others for violating the Covid norms at the inauguration of the hospital and the policemen for pelting stones at the farmers.

“We are firm on holding the demonstration tomorrow (on Monday). All prominent farmer leaders from Haryana will be present,” said Mr. Bains.

‘Non-cooperation’

Comrade Suresh Kumar, Haryana vice-president, Centre of Indian Trade Unions, said more than a dozen villages in the district had launched “non-cooperation” movement with the call to boycott the lockdown in the aftermath of the police action.