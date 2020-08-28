Other States

Temporary ban on TV serial

The authorities in Assam have temporarily banned an Assamese TV serial for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta said an Assamese entertainment channel was on August 24 ordered to keep ‘Begum Jaan’ off the air for two months.

The order under the Cable Television Network (Regulations) Act, 1995, was served following a recommendation by a 10-member monitoring committee.

