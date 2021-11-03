Temples now get funds, only kabristans benefited earlier: Adityanath

LUCKNOW

‘There is a difference now in the way public money is spent’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the previous governments in the State were spending public money on constructing boundary walls of kabristans, while his government was spending the money on reconstruction and beautification of temples.

Mr. Adityanath was speaking in Ayodhya during the Deepotsav event.

Mr. Adityanath said those who loved kabristan invested public money on such places. And those who love “dharm and sanskriti” are using the money on the uplift of religion and culture. This was due to a “difference in thinking” between the BJP government and the previous governments, he said.

In the past too, in particular in the 2017 Assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself had drawn a parallel between two communities in a contentious remark that if a kabristan was being constructed, a shamshaan should too.

In Ayodhya, Mr. Adityanath also announced that the free ration being distributed to the poor in the State would be extended till Holi next year, coinciding with the 2022 Assembly elections. This would benefit 15 crore people, he said.

The Chief Minister also referred to the firing on ‘karsevaks’ by police in 1990 under the Samajwadi Party government.