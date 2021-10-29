Temple visits key part of Mamata’s Goa visit

Three-day trip aimed at expanding the TMC’s footprint

Temple visits are going to be crucial part of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s itenerary as she arrived for a three-day tour of Goa on Thursday.

The Trinamool Congress chairperson is scheduled to visit three temples on Friday. After an interactive session with members of the fishermen community, Ms. Banerjee will visit the Mangueshi Temple, followed by the Shri Mahalsa Narayani Temple and Tapobhoomi Temple.

The visit to three temples in a day assumes significance as the TMC chairperson is trying to extend her party’s footprint in the western State.

However, Ms. Banerjee has always visited religious places as a part of her political campaigns. During the West Bengal Assembly polls earlier this year, when she contested from Nandigram and later during the Bhabanipur bypolls, she visited temples on a daily basis during her campaign.

Her current schedule makes it clear that Ms Banerjee is not shy of being projected as a ‘Hindu’ leader while emphasising harmony between all religions.

A number of TMC leaders including MPs have been camping in Goa over the past several days to ensure that Ms. Banerjee visit to Goa is a success. A few weeks ago former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro along with some other local leaders joined the Trinamool Congress giving the party a foothold in the State.

West Bengal Congress president and leader of party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday raised questions about Ms. Banerjee’s trip to Goa and said she was trying to “buy MLAs” in Goa and accused her of working for the interest of BJP in the coastal State.

Ms. Banerjee’s convoy was greeted with black flags and chants of “Jai Sri Ram” from BJP supporters.