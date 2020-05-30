Other States

Temple looted in Palghar, priests attacked

A group of three persons attacked the temple’s head priest and his assistant and decamped with valuables worth ₹6,800,

Three unidentified persons allegedly attacked two priests and looted a temple at Balivali in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. The incident occurred over a month after the lynching of two sadhus in a village near here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at around 12.30 a.m. on Thursday when three armed men barged into Jagrut Mahadev Mandir and Ashram at Balivali under Vasai taluka, an official said. The trio attacked the temple’s head priest, Sankaranand Saraswati, and his assistant and decamped with valuables worth ₹6,800, he said. The two priests received minor injuries and managed to escape, he said.

The main priest locked himself in one of the rooms of the ashram, while his assistant ran out of the premises, the official said.

An case has been registered under Section 394 (causing hurt while committing robbery) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, said the police.

The attack on the priests came more than a month after the lynching of two sadhus and their driver by a mob in village Gadchinchale of Palghar district on April 16.

The three were dragged out of their car and beaten to death by the violent mob amid rumours of thieves roaming in the area during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, police had said.

The victims were on their way to Surat to attend a funeral when they were attacked.

More than 150 people have been arrested in connection with the mob attack.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 5:06:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/temple-looted-in-palghar-priests-attacked/article31707458.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY