Temple demolition: bandh by Dalit outfits hits life in Punjab

The bandh call over the demolition of the Guru Ravidas temple in Delhi’s Tughlakabad village evoked a strong response in Punjab, even as members of Dalit outfits staged protests in many parts of the State on Tuesday.

Most commercial establishments, shops and offices remained closed in Jalandhar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Fazilka, Barnala, Moga and Kapurthala.

The bandh call was given by Dalits under the banner of the Guru Ravidas Jayanti Samaroh Samiti.

Members of Dalit community were seen taking out marches and sitting on dharna at several places. Vehicular movement on National Highway 1 was disrupted in Jalandhar after protesters blocked the road as well as arterial roads. A holiday was declared for the educational institutions in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, and Gurdaspur.

Dalits, especially in the Doaba region of Punjab, have been staging protests ever since the temple was demolished on August 10 following a Supreme Court order over allegations of encroachment. Terming it an act of sacrilege, they are demanding the reconstruction of the temple on the same land where it stood.

Punjab has a Dalit population of 32%, the highest in any State.