Temple chief, AIMIM can impact U.P. polls

Dasna remains in the news, thanks to Juna Akhada chief’s provocative remarks

An undulating, dimly-lit road off the shining 14-lane NH-9 takes you to the sprawling Mahakali temple in Dasna town of Ghaziabad. Constantly under a thick security cover, it is a rare place of worship where one can enter only after showing one’s Aadhaar card to the constable on duty for the board on the temple reads ‘Muslims are not allowed to enter’.

The place remains in the news because its chief Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati keeps making headlines with provocative statements against Muslims. There are videos available on the Internet where he purportedly speaks against Islam and the Prophet and talks of establishing a nation devoid of Islam.

Contradictory views

His followers allege his life is under threat, while his detractors claim that he is being used by the ruling party to polarise the upcoming Assembly election.

Dasna falls under the Dhaulana Assembly constituency of Ghaziabad Lok Sabha seat. Of the four lakh voters, at least 60% are Muslims and Jatavs. Observers use this data to explain why Dhaulana is the only constituency in the area that has remained out of the BJP’s hold in 2012 and 2017.

Local sources said the religion-caste arithmetic where the Muslims and the Jatavs keep a check on the Thakurs, the other dominant class, was one of the reasons Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a rally in the neighbouring Pilkhuwa town in September. In a television interview, Mr. Aditynath linked the alleged attack on a priest in the premises of the temple with the conversion racket. In May, the Delhi Police had nabbed an alleged Jaish operative plotting to assassinate the priest.

After Mr. Saraswati made provocative statements against not only Muslims but also women BJP leaders, the Ghaziabad Police lodged three FIRs and initiated proceedings under the Goonda Act. Soon after, Mr. Saraswati was appointed the mahamandleshwar of the influential Juna Akhada, following which he described senior Ghaziabad officers as ‘worthless, inconsequential people’.

When this correspondent visited the temple, he came across the son of a BJP MLA from one of the Assembly constituencies in Meerut at the premises. He had come to invite Mr. Saraswati for a personal function but took the opportunity to invite him to hold at least three meetings in the constituency describing the priest as “our Owaisi”.

Notably, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chose to make its Ghaziabad office in Dasna where the wife of one of its State secretaries, Haji Arif Ali, is the chairman of the Town Area Committee.

She is the only AIMIM chairman of a town in the State. The party also has 23 Zila Panchayat members. Party president Asaduddin Owaisi has visited Dasna twice in the last six months.

Mr. Saraswati is not like other priests. In his office, if Ardhanarishwar is painted on the wall, a punching bag is also hanging from the roof. “I practice on it,” he said. Abuses are as integral to his vocabulary as is hate against the Muslims, and he seems eager that his vituperative thoughts make it to the media.

Supports CM

He has no love lost for the Central leadership of the BJP and the RSS, but offers unequivocal support to the CM. “He has brought down the Muslim mafia in the State,” he said.

Asked if he was being used for political gains, he said he knew “when to use and when to get used”.

On the RSS chief’s statement that the Hindus and the Muslims have the same DNA, he said, “it is like saying Krishna and Kans have the same DNA.”

For Mr. Saraswati, Waseem Rizvi, whose controversial book on the Prophet he released recently, is a better representative of the Muslims.

Hailing from the Shikarpur town of Bulandshahr, Mr. Saraswati said his original name was Deependra Narain Tyagi and claimed that he did a course in chemical technology from Moscow.

“I used to have many Muslim friends and had a short stint with the Samajwadi Party. I visited many madrasas and realised that the true picture of Islam is very different from what my friends presented.”

Hari Giri, the general secretary of the largest monastic order, told The Hindu, “If you don’t remain strong, you will be driven out. We have experienced it with the Kashmiri Pandits.”

He claimed a number of priests were either killed or made to leave the temple in Dasna. “We back somebody who is educated, who can profess our religion, and who can die for religion,” he said.

“The fact that the Baba (Saraswati) has not been arrested despite using provocative and derogatory language not only against Islam but also against Hindu women and government officials, shows he has the tacit support of Lucknow and has some value for the ruling party,” said Mr. Ali.

Senior police officers admit, off the record, that Mr. Saraswati was a threat to law and order and that the communally sensitive area could become a hotspot in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Describing Mr. Saraswati as a “loose cannon”, a professor of a local college, refusing to be named, said Mr. Saraswati reminded him of the early days of BSP chief Mayawati. when she used cusswords against the upper castes.

“He is seeking a political space for himself but both local Muslims and Hindus are aware of his tactics so they keep distance. However, his speech and actions could have a rippling effect on other areas ,” he said.

Zaheeruddin, a veteran social activist, recalled that Dasna was peaceful even during the post-Partition riots. “I feel both sides should be kept in check . Owaisi sahib gets away with a language for which an ordinary Muslim could be sent to jail by this dispensation. Similarly, Baba’s rant against Islam doesn’t go with the status that he has been granted,” he said.