Telecom tower companies accuse Noida Authority of coercion

May 02, 2023 01:25 am | Updated May 01, 2023 11:20 pm IST - New Delhi

The Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) has sought the intervention of Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary

The Hindu Bureau

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

The Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) on Monday accused the Noida Authority of “coercive action” against those installing telecom equipment on their premises. The DIPA said in a press release that it has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra, seeking his “urgent intervention”.

The association said that the Noida Authority’s refusal to grant tower permissions was inconsistent with the model rules made by the Union Government, and an Uttar Pradesh government order. The Hindu has reached out to the Noida Authority for comment.

For instance, the DIPA said, a landlord had sent them a letter “which states that the NOIDA authority has cancelled the lease deed of the plot at ... Sector-20 solely on the ground that said landlord has allowed installation of a digital communication site on [the] roof of his property to enable mobile communication network in the area”. The landlord then switched off the telecom equipment on the site.

“... It is imperative that the NOIDA Authority understands the importance of communication infrastructure and allows operations without any coercive action,” DIPA Director-General T.R. Dua said in a statement, and urged Mr. Mishra to consider the “tremendous pressure” that landlords renting space to telecom equipment providers were under.

