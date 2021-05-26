Telecom infra providers ready with post-cyclone measures

They have taken steps for restoring telecom services at the earliest after likely damage to installations by Yaas

Telecom infrastructure providers, along with service providers, have taken necessary steps such as readiness of Cell on Wheels (CoWs), arrangement of spare batteries, adequate amount of diesel and DG (Diesel Generator) sets and ramping up of teams to mitigate the impact of cyclone ‘Yaas’, the Tower & Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) said on Tuesday.

‘Yaas’ is likely to make a landfall near Balasore in north Odisha at a speed of 155 kmph to 165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph, around noon on May 26.

In a statement, the TAIPA said its members were closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with State officials for taking appropriate measures for minimising the impact of the cyclone and restoring the telecom services at the earliest.

“Our members have taken necessary steps such as readiness of Cell on Wheels, arrangement of spare batteries, readiness of teams for rectification of the likely damage to telecom installations and accommodation of the telecom personnel at the stations,” said TAIPA Director General T.R. Dua.

In case of electricity outage for a longer period, the infrastructure providers have made arrangements for adequate stock of diesel and DG sets to keep the sites running in Odisha and West Bengal.

‘A big challenge’

“The movement of telecom personnel will be a big challenge because of the wind speed and heavy rainfall, therefore, we have requested the State officials and the DoT for arranging the accommodation of the telecom personnel at the nearby impacted areas,” Mr. Dua stated.

The TAIPA has written to the Chief Secretaries of Odisha and West Bengal seeking urgent support and intervention for unrestricted movement of front line field staff/technicians of telecom infrastructure providers for accessing telecom tower sites for operation and maintenance work and availability of uninterrupted and priority electricity for telecom tower sites.