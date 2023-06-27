ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana CM, cabinet colleagues arrive in Pandharpur in motorcade of 600 vehicles

June 27, 2023 05:32 am | Updated 02:12 am IST - Pune

KCR will offer prayers at the Lord Vitthal Temple in Pandharpur on June 27, ahead of Ashadhi Ekadashi on June 29, said Shankar Dhondage, the BRS' Maharashtra in charge.

PTI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao being welcomed by supporters, in Solapur on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his cabinet colleagues arrived in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Monday in a motorcade with 600 vehicles, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader said.

KCR will offer prayers at the Lord Vitthal Temple in Pandharpur on Tuesday, ahead of Ashadhi Ekadashi on June 29, said Shankar Dhondage, the BRS' Maharashtra in charge.

"Rao and all his cabinet colleagues arrived in 600 vehicles," he said.

A party functionary said the BRS' request to allow KCR to shower petals on the palanquins at Pandharpur from a helicopter has been denied by the administration citing security reasons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of 'palkhis' accompanied by 'warkaris' (devotees of Lord Vitthal) walking from various parts of the state converge at Pandharpur on Ashadhi Ekadashi at the end of their pilgrimage.

Mr. Dhondage said KCR will pray at Tulja Bhavani Temple in Tuljapur in Osmanabad district after visiting Pandharpur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US