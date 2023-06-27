HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana CM, cabinet colleagues arrive in Pandharpur in motorcade of 600 vehicles

KCR will offer prayers at the Lord Vitthal Temple in Pandharpur on June 27, ahead of Ashadhi Ekadashi on June 29, said Shankar Dhondage, the BRS' Maharashtra in charge.

June 27, 2023 05:32 am | Updated 05:32 am IST - Pune

PTI
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao being welcomed by supporters, in Solapur on Monday.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao being welcomed by supporters, in Solapur on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his cabinet colleagues arrived in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Monday in a motorcade with 600 vehicles, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader said.

KCR will offer prayers at the Lord Vitthal Temple in Pandharpur on Tuesday, ahead of Ashadhi Ekadashi on June 29, said Shankar Dhondage, the BRS' Maharashtra in charge.

"Rao and all his cabinet colleagues arrived in 600 vehicles," he said.

A party functionary said the BRS' request to allow KCR to shower petals on the palanquins at Pandharpur from a helicopter has been denied by the administration citing security reasons.

Hundreds of 'palkhis' accompanied by 'warkaris' (devotees of Lord Vitthal) walking from various parts of the state converge at Pandharpur on Ashadhi Ekadashi at the end of their pilgrimage.

Mr. Dhondage said KCR will pray at Tulja Bhavani Temple in Tuljapur in Osmanabad district after visiting Pandharpur.

Related Topics

Telangana / Maharashtra

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.