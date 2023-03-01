Tejashwi Yadav to meet Stalin today; takes lead in uniting opposition for 2024 LS polls

March 01, 2023 03:46 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - Patna

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced that he will be going on a nationwide tour to unite the opposition after the State budget session, but Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has already taken the lead in reaching out to opposition leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The RJD leader is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the opposition stands united to stop the BJP juggernaut in 2024. He recently met Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Making the balance of governance and government, he will meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M.K. Stalin in Chennai today.

He will also meet other leaders of the opposition like Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah in Chennai.

Requesting anonymity, a senior leader of RJD said, “Tejashwi ji is going to Chennai today on a special plane sent by Mr. Stalin himself. Though the occasion is Mr. Stalin’s birthday, more than that it is a congregation of leaders where discussion would take place on uniting the opposition. Tejashwi ji is also going to get the feedback from the Congress party as Nitish ji has urged them to take the decision on it as soon as possible.”

In February 2023, during the national convention of the CPI (M-L) Mr. Kumar had asked the Congress leadership to make the formal announcement of opposition unity as soon as possible to take on PM Modi. He had also announced that the BJP would go below 100 seats if Congress listens to him.

In September 2022, Mr. Kumar had met several opposition leaders in New Delhi including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi with a message of opposition’s unity. He, however, has denied being the contender for PM’s post. Ever since the current Chief Minister has snapped the ties with BJP in Bihar, he is seen as the potential candidate to take on PM Modi in upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Mr. Yadav will be flying from a special plane (VT-SSK) along with Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha, who reached Patna this afternoon. He is expected to attend a programme at Nandanam and return to Patna before midnight.

Before going to Chennai, Mr. Yadav took part in the ongoing budget session in the Bihar legislative assembly and replied to over 100 questions from his department, particularly the rural works department.

Asked about Mr. Yadav taking the lead in uniting the opposition, RJD Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha told The Hindu, “He is simply reaching out to everyone to carry the message of Lalu ji and Nitish ji that opposition parties across India must come on the table and chalk out the strategies as well as a progressive programme for the people of India.”

