Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar, says he will now stop the juggernaut of Modi in Bihar

February 12, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Patna

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday came down heavily on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for switching sides with the BJP, during the trust vote in the Bihar Assembly.

Mr. Yadav took a potshot at Mr. Kumar asking the BJP MLAs: “Can Prime Minister Narendra Modi guarantee that Nitish Kumar will not take another U-turn?”

During his 40-minute speech, he used a guarded language against Mr. Kumar. Mr. Yadav referred Mr. Kumar as king Dashrath saying that he had sent his son Lord Ram to the forest for 14 years on the order of Kaikai.

Making a sarcastic remark on the Chief Minister, the RJD leader said that he never witnessed a person taking oath as Chief Minister for nine times and three times in one term. Similarly, Mr. Yadav taunted BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha saying that he too had made a new record by becoming Deputy Chief Minister, Speaker and Leader of the Opposition in one term.

He compared Mr. Kumar to Dashrath and warned him to be aware of the Kaikai in his fold.

“Nitish Kumar ji was always a respectable person for me and will remain respectable in future as well. Many times, he used to tell me that I was like his son, and I too respected him as my guardian. I used to respect him like king Dashrath who always promoted me. There must be some compulsion the way king Dashrath had in form of Kaikai due to which he deserted us. You should be aware to find who is Kaikai in your team,” Mr. Yadav said.

He further stressed that people of Bihar eagerly want to know the reason for frequent flip-flops.

“When you had snapped ties with the BJP you said that you will prefer to die rather than with the BJP. You had also said that you are not interested in becoming Prime Minister and your only goal was to unite opposition to defeat the dictatorship government of the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll,“ Mr. Yadav said.

Launching the scathing attack at Mr. Kumar for snapping ties with Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), Mr. Yadav quoted the Chief Minister’s remarks “Mann nahi lag raha tha” which Mr. Kumar had said after tendering his resignation.

“Hum log nachne gaane ke liye thode hai ki aapka mann lage, humne apko support kiya tha kaam karne ke liye [we were not with you to sing and dance to entertain you, we had supported you to do work],” Mr. Yadav said.

Big claims

Looking at BJP MLAs, the RJD leader said they always make big claims about Modi ki guarantee, can Prime Minister Narendra Modi guarantee that Nitish ji will not make another U-turn, Mr. Yadav quipped.

Mr. Yadav said he would now stop the juggernaut of Mr. Modi in Bihar.

“The flag you had raised to stop Modi now your bhateeja [nephew — Mr. Yadav himself] will stop him in Bihar.”

In a bid to embarrass the Janata Dal (United) MLAs, Mr. Yadav said, “I really feel about the JD(U) MLAs because they are the one who will have to face the public in their Assembly constituencies. What you people will say when they will ask why Nitish ji switched sides nine times. Earlier you people used to criticise the BJP and you are now praising them. What you will say to your people, we will say that RJD gave jobs.”

He did not miss the opportunity to embarrass Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi. He reminded that how Mr. Kumar had lost his cool over Mr. Manjhi in the last Assembly session.

“When Nitish ji had shouted at Manjhi ji, he told media that someone had given him wrong medicine due to which he had lost the mental balance and needed a medical treatment. Now, I am sure that Manjhi will give him good treatment,“ Mr. Yadav said.

During the entire speech, Mr. Kumar did not utter a word. The young leader did not say anything to three RJD MLAs (Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi and Prahlad Yadav) who switched sides to Mr. Kumar before the floor test. He rather told them that he will always be available in case they need any help.

Mr. Yadav hit back at the Chief Minister for the statement on him taking credit for the developmental work in the State.

“What was wrong in taking credit for the work as being the largest partner in the alliance? Will BJP not take the credit if they did any work in the government,” Mr. Yadav said.