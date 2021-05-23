Tejashwi Yadav seeks immediate action against guilty in Purnia incident

Nearly a dozen Maha Dalit households were set on fire in a village allegedly by a mob on May 19

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday urged the Bihar government to take stern action against those guilty in the Purnia incident and award compensation to victim families. Nearly a dozen Maha Dalit households were set on fire in a village in Purnia district allegedly by a raging mob on May 19.

“Households of poor and Maha Dalit were set on fire and they were beaten up by a rampaging mob in Purnia. This painful and shameful incident is a blot on the Nitish Kumar government. No one has got right to take law into their hands. The government should take immediate action against those guilty and provide pucca houses and compensation to victims,” tweeted Leader of the Opposition Mr. Yadav.

The Hindu outfit, Vishwa Hindu Organization, later charged that members of minority community were “carrying out such atrocities towards Dalits with the tacit support of local administration”.

Nearly a dozen household of Maha Dalits (extremely poor) were set on blaze at Majhwa village under the Baisi police station in Purnia district on May 19 allegedly by an enraging mob of minority community. The mob also brutally attacked members of Maha Dalits with sticks and sharp weapons, injuring several of them including a pregnant woman Luxmi Devi. A three-year-old child is said to have gone missing after the incident.

Land grab bid

The incident is said to have happened for a land grab bid by the dominant members of the minority community in the area. The Maha Dalits were residing on the land for long, which they claimed, belongs to the government but they have been refusing to vacate the place allegedly for the members of minority community.

Later three FIRs were lodged at the Baisi police station against seven identified and over 100 unidentified people. Two accused, Mohd. Shakir and Mohd. Ibrahim, were arrested.

Locals told The Hindu over telephone that after the incident members of the Vishwa Hindu Organization reached the spot and charged that such incidents by members of the minority community in the area were happening with the tacit support of the local administration. In a statement, the organisation leaders demanded immediate action against the perpetrators. Later, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) issued a notice to the Purnia Superintendent of Police as a three-year-old child has allegedly gone missing following the incident. NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo has directed the Purnea SP to take immediate action and sought a report on the incident within 48 hours.