Tejashwi Yadav issues code of conduct for Ministers of Mahagathbandhan

Lists honesty, transparency and austerity as key points even as government continues to draw flak from Opposition

Days after Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav courted controversy after pictures surfaced of his aide attending an official meeting with State Health Department officials in his presence, the politician on Saturday issued a conduct code for the ministerial colleagues of the Mahagathbandhan government.

Mr. Yadav’s six-point code forbade Ministers of Rashtriya Janata Dal from buying new vehicles for themselves in the department and allowing party workers, well-wishers or supporters from touching their feet.

Shared by Mr. Yadav on social media, the in-house code put special emphasis on austerity and transparency, promotion of exchange of books and pens instead of flowers and bouquets. “The ministers should also promote honesty, transparency and promptness in their department,” it said.

He has also requested Ministers from RJD quota to be “courteous towards everyone and to greet everyone with namaste and adab”. “While dealing with the poor and needy people, the Ministers must be unbiased and not let their caste/religion decide the priority of the matter,” said the charter.

It also suggested that Ministers “share their work plans and development works on social media so that people can get positive information about the work done by them”.

Recently, Mr. Yadav and his elder brother Tej Pratap, who too is a Minister in the Nitish Kumar Cabinet, had courted controversy by attending official meetings with their political aide and brother-in-law, respectively. The BJP leaders had slammed the government and asked whether the Chief Minister has allowed political advisors and relatives of ministers to attend official meetings.

The buzz in political circles of the State is that the conduct code is Mr. Yadav’s attempt “for an image makeover of the party”. “Ever since the RJD has come to power in the new Mahagathbandhan government, the BJP leaders have been attacking the government for the recent incidents of murder, loot and other crimes with chants of ‘return of jungle raj 2’. So, Mr. Yadav might have issued these dos and don’ts to party Ministers basically for image makeover,” Ajay Kumar, political analyst, told The Hindu.

The new government, which had submitted to the Governor a letter of support of 164 MLAs, is scheduled to prove its majority on the floor of the State assembly on August 24.