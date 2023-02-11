ADVERTISEMENT

Tejashwi Yadav confirms RJD and JMM will contest 2024 Lok Sabha polls together

February 11, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - Ranchi

The Bihar Deputy CM made the announcement after his meeting with the Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his residence.

ANI

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. | Photo Credit: ANI

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) will be fighting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together.

Tejashwi Yadav made the announcement after his meeting with the Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his residence. "I met Chief Minister Hemant Soren today and discussed the challenges of the future and also about contesting upcoming Lok Sabha polls together," the RJD leader said while speaking to media.

The Deputy CM also spoke about RJD's plans of reviewing the party work in Jharkhand, and said, "We (RJD and JMM) will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together. I had planned to come and see the party's work in Jharkhand. But in between Lalu Prasad ji's health deteriorated. Lalu Ji's transplant was successful. He will be coming home today. BJP was removed from power in Bihar and the Mahagathbandhan government was formed. Due to all these issues, Jharkhand could not be visited."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Now, all programmes and visits will be planned properly. A new organisation of RJD has been formed in Jharkhand. Our fight is against communal forces. We formed 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar and removed BJP from power. We are working to strengthen our alliance in Jharkhand," he said.

He also accused the BJP of playing cheap politics and trying to buy voters. Mr. Yadav told reporters that RJD leader Shyam Rajak met JMM supremo and former Chief Minister Shibu Soren, and wished him speedy recovery. "We want Shibu Soren ji to get well soon just like Lalu Yadav is returning to India from Singapore after recovery," he added. Notably, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha supremo and former Chief Minister Shibu Soren was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Ranchi on February 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US