Tejashwi Yadav arrives at ED office for questioning in connection with probe into 'land-for-jobs' scam

January 30, 2024 12:38 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST - Patna

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on January 30 arrived at the ED office here for questioning in connection with the agency’s money laundering probe into the alleged land-for-jobs scam, officials said.

The former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister reached the ED office around 11.35 am, they said. The ED officials are questioning Mr Yadav with a set of 60 questions.

A larger number of RJD supporters, leaders and legislators are camping outside the ED office waiting for Mr. Yadav.

Party leader and RJD Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha took a pot shot over ED office questioning Mr Yadav and his family members and the opposition parties in the country. “It’s not ED office, it’s BJP office where Tejashwi Yadav has come. When elections come, Opposition parties leaders are summoned here,“ mocked Mr Jha said.

On Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav’s questioning by ED officials, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader and NDA ally Jitan Ram Manjhi said, “What you sow, you reap. If you’ve amassed wealth illegally you have to go to jail in PM Modi’s era”.

His father and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad was questioned by sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate for over nine hours on Monday in connection with the same case.

The central probe agency had on January 19 issued fresh summons for questioning Mr. Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav.

(With inputs from PTI)

