Tejashwi Yadav arrives at ED office for questioning in connection with probe into 'land-for-jobs' scam

January 30, 2024 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST - Patna

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on January 30 arrived at the ED office here for questioning in connection with the agency’s money laundering probe into the alleged land-for-jobs scam, officials said.

The former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister reached the ED office around 11.35 am, they said.

Explained | What is the alleged land-for-jobs scam involving former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad?

His father and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad was questioned by sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate for over nine hours on Monday in connection with the same case.

The central probe agency had on January 19 issued fresh summons for questioning Mr. Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav.