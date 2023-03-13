ADVERTISEMENT

Tejashwi alleges ED had finished raids in half hour but waited to get ‘clearance from above’

March 13, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Patna

The Bihar Deputy Chief Minister also claimed that his sisters’ jewellery was taken off and shown as ‘recovery’ by ED

PTI

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav addresses the media during the Budget session of the State Assembly, in Patna, Monday, March 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on March 13 alleged that the Enforcement Directorate had finished its raid at his Delhi house last week "in half an hour" but its officials stayed on at his hours awaiting "clearance from above".

Talking to reporters outside the State Assembly, Mr. Yadav also rubbished the ED's claim of detecting proceeds of crime amounting to ₹600 crore and alleged that "used jewellery" of his married sisters and their in-laws was photographed and shown as "recovery".

"Be it Union Home Minister Amit Shah or anybody else, the director who repeats the same script for these agencies must now be changed", the RJD leader said mockingly.

"We are not, like the BJP-RSS, students of entire political science. We are practitioners of real politics and have the conviction and public support to take them on. But they are scared and are trying to run away from the political battle", added Mr. Yadav.

The ED had on Saturday said it seized "unaccounted cash" of ₹1 crore and "detected proceeds of crime worth ₹600 crore" after it raided RJD chief Lalu Prasad's family in connection with a money laundering case linked to the railways land-for-jobs 'scam'.

