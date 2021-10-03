Other States

Tej Pratap says Lalu is being held captive in Delhi

RJD MLA Tej Pratap.   | Photo Credit: Ranjeet Kumar

RJD president Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has caused a flutter with the claim that his father was being held “captive” and prevented from returning to Bihar despite having been released from jail.

Mr. Tej Pratap made the comment on Saturday when he said the captors of his father, who is convalescing in Delhi since release from Ranchi jail a few months ago, were “four or five people” he did not wish to name.

The BJP predictably latched on to Mr. Tej Pratap’s utterances, insisting that the elder sibling was hinting at Tejashwi, his younger brother and the heir apparent to Mr. Lalu Prasad.

Mr. Tejashwi, however, dismissed the contention with disdain asserting that “to say Lalu is bandhak (in captivity) simply does not go with his personality. He is a man who has served as the Chief Minister of Bihar and the country’s Railway Minister. He was the one who had got L.K. Advani arrested”.


