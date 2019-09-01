Teenager’s gang rape case transferred to Crime Branch

The Chunabhatti gang rape case was on Saturday transferred to Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

According to officials, the decision was one of several taken in a meeting between Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve and Vijaya Rahatkar, chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commissioner for Women (MSCW) at his office on Saturday.

The 19-year-old victim was admitted to a hospital in Aurangabad on July 24 after she complained of pain in her private parts, and her family registered a case of gang rape against four unidentified men with the Begumpura police station in Aurangabad. The case was subsequently transferred to the Chunabhatti police station, and the victim died in hospital on Thursday.

The MSCW had on Thursday issued a notice to the Chunabhatti police seeking a report on the investigation.

“Considering the seriousness of the case, we were mulling transferring the case to Crime Branch. The decision was finalised in Saturday’s meeting and a Special Investigation Team from Crime Branch will now look into the matter,” a senior Mumbai Police officer said.

A statement from the MSCW further said that directions have also been issued to the Mumbai Police to provide police protection to the victim’s brother, who stays in Mumbai, and probe allegations made by him about being mistreated by the police when he was following up on the progress of the case.

“The hospital in Aurangabad has been asked to conduct a post mortem examination, and to strictly follow the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court in such cases. Instructions have also been issued to probe claims made by the victim’s family about the doctors behaving improperly with them,” an MSCW official said.

Ms. Rahatkar also spoke to the father and brother of the victim on Saturday, and assured them all possible help, officials said.