Teenager booked for communal speech at Haryana event

Youth earlier involved in shooting at anti-CAA protest in Delhi.

A First Information Report has been registered against a teenager, accused of shooting at a Jamia student last year during anti-CAA protests, on charges of outraging religious feelings and promoting enmity between different groups in connection with a speech at a mahapanchayat in Pataudi earlier this month.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Manesar, Varun Singla, said the FIR was registered at Pataudi police station and the matter was under investigation.

The case was registered following a complaint by a businessman residing in a village in Gurugram. The complainant, in the FIR, said the teenager gave a provocative speech at mahapanchayat organised at Ramlila Ground in Pataudi on July 4. He further added that the speech could instigate riots, create law and order situation and provoke religious feelings.

The complainant also shared the link of the videos of the speech, which he claimed had gone viral on social media.

The police said the FIR was registered under Section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion etc.) and 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).