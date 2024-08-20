Teenage boy stabbed by classmate in Udaipur succumbs to injuries

A 15-year-old boy, who was allegedly stabbed by his classmate after a fight in a government school in Udaipur, died on Monday. The incident on August 16 had sparked communal violence in the city, where a large number of cars were set on fire and some shops ransacked.

The condition of the victim, Devraj, deteriorated on Monday after he remained admitted for four days in the intensive care unit of Maharana Bhupal Government Hospital. Having received severe injuries in his thigh, the boy was under the treatment of a team of specialist doctors who had arrived from Jaipur.

Devraj’s sister and a cousin tied rakhi on his wrist on Raksha Bandhan shortly before he breathed his last. The hospital administration shifted his body to the mortuary, while a decision on the timing of cremation was yet to be taken.

The report of Devraj’s death led to tension in Udaipur and a restive crowd gathered outside the hospital. Police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd outside the hospital and at several places in the city.

Elaborate security arrangements were made with the deployment of police force at sensitive places, while several battalions of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) were being sent to Udaipur to take care of law and order situation during the night. The suspension of mobile internet services was extended by another 24 hours.

The police had detained the student who allegedly stabbed Devraj and arrested his father. The Udaipur Municipal Corporation officials demolished the boy’s rented house on Saturday after declaring that it was constructed illegally on the Forest Department’s land.

Udaipur City MLA Tarachand Jain told journalists that the State government would pay financial assistance of ₹51 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and give contractual job to one member of the family. The family was also assured of adequate security measures and the trial of the accused in a fast track court.

Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedam appealed to the people in Udaipur as well as in other parts of Rajasthan to keep calm and maintain peace after the boy’s death. Udaipur Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal also warned of strict action if anyone created trouble or resorted to violence.

The Opposition Congress appointed a four-member committee to find out the details of the alleged stabbing incident and meet the family of the deceased teenage boy in order to ensure justice in the matter. Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra said the State government could have airlifted the victim to any super speciality hospital in the country, but the Udaipur hospital merely released bulletins saying the boy’s health was improving and his condition was stable.

Prohibitory orders banning public gatherings will continue to remain in force in the city. All government and private schools in Udaipur will also remain closed, according to the orders issued by the District Collector.

