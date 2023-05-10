HamberMenu
Teen girl saves toddler's life by jumping into well

Kajal Kumari Bhuiyan caught hold of the toddler Shivam, who fell into the well while playing.

May 10, 2023 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - Chatra

PTI

In an act of exemplary bravery, a 13-year-old girl in Jharkhand's Chatra district jumped into 40ft deep well to save the life of a toddler, villagers said on May 10.

The girl Kajal Kumari Bhuiyan is said to have caught the three-year-old toddler by one hand and a pipe of motor pump installed in the well by another to keep afloat till villagers rushed to their rescue, eyewitnesses said.

Chatra Deputy Commissioner Abu Imran told that he has sought the details of the incident and would recommend the name of the girl for the bravery award given her exceptional courage.

The incident occurred late on Sunday evening at Husian village of Mayurhand block of Chatra district, about 170 km from the State capital Ranchi.

The girl who was injured badly was sent for treatment at Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College Hazaribagh with the help of panchayat leaders, mukhiya and others in the village on Tuesday.

"When three-year-old Shivam Kumar fell into the well while playing near it, Kajal who saw this jumped into the well without wasting a second. She managed to catch Shivam and held the pipe and shouted for help," a villager said.

Kajal is the sister of the toddler's mother and she kept shouting for help till the villagers gathered there. Both Kajal and Shivam were rescued after about an hour with the help of a rope, villagers said.

