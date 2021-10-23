Other States

Teen girl from UP's Ballia abducted, raped for over 9 months; accused arrested

Photo used for representational purpose only. File   | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K.

A 17-year-old girl from Narhi village in Balia was allegedly kidnapped to Varanasi and raped for over nine months by a youth, police said on Saturday.

The youth has been arrested and the girl rescued from captivity on Friday, police said.

The teenage girl belonging to a village under Narhi police station area in the district was allegedly abducted on January 16 by a youth from the neighbouring village and a case of kidnapping was registered on the complaint of the victim's father, SHO of Narhi police station Praveen Singh said.

The accused was arrested near Bharauli bridge in the same police station area on Friday and the girl was also rescued, the SHO said.

The teenager has given a statement that the accused had kidnapped her to Varanasi where she was raped by him several times.

Based on the statement, the police have added more relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the case, SHO Singh said.

The girl has been sent to the district hospital for a medical examination.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 23, 2021 12:54:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/teen-girl-from-ups-ballia-abducted-raped-for-over-9-months-accused-arrested/article37136262.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY