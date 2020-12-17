Teen electrocuted while taking selfie with friends atop train coach in Odisha

A 13-year-old boy was burnt alive and two of his friends injured after they came in contact with a live wire while clicking selfies atop a train coach, which has been converted into a COVID isolation unit, in Odisha’s Gajapati district on Wednesday, police said.
P. Surya and his two friends went atop the coach kept at the Parlakhemundi railway station and were clicking selfies, they said.
While Surya was electrocuted and died at the spot, the two other friends received minor burn injuries and are being treated, police said.
The roof mat of the coach also caught fire and had to be doused by fire tenders, police said.
The COVID-19 isolation coaches were stabled on route number two of the station and kept around 100 meters away from the main gate.
A Junior Administrative Group has been constituted by the Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair to investigate the incident.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath