Technology helps farmers grow carrots in Bharatpur

A machine for washing agricultural produce is helping farmers grow carrots at Indroli village in the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. Two carrot washing machines installed in the village have enhanced farmers’ profits.

“Carrots are grown on land measuring about 500 acres in Indroli during winter. The replacement of manual washing with the mechanical devices has immensely helped us in increasing our production,” Lal Singh Saini, who brought the first carrot washing machine to Indroli four years ago from Punjab, said on Friday.

Villagers with a bumper crop of carrots in the current season are sending about 100 quintals of it every day, after washing, to the agricultural mandi at Kosi Kalan in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, from where it is supplied to markets in cities like Delhi, Gurugram and Agra.

Mr. Saini, a landowner, said farmers in his village had earned ₹2 crore over the past three months as a result of fast and clean washing of carrots with the machines. “Our produce is sold in the market just with the identity of Indroli. Our carrots are big, shining red, and nutritious,” he said.

The other machine installed in the village was manufactured locally as an imitation of Mr. Saini's apparatus. Both machines are used by their owners and also rented out for use by other farmers. Bharatpur-based Lupin Foundation has provided technical for their maintenance.