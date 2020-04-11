Tech helps employees, customers connect during lockdown

As businesses across the world adjust to work-from-home environments amid rising cases of COVID-19, a Mumbai company has created technology for a cloud-based communications platform for business processing.

The platform allows a company’s employees and customers to communicate with each other using audio, video or text on the company’s existing website on a regular browser, doing away with the need for specialised software or apps.

The technology, called ‘Jodo World’, built by Avhan Technologies, went live around three months ago after nearly six years of development.

A key feature of the platform is that it allows one to communicate via the website in various languages. Anand Awasthi, CEO, Avhan Technologies, said they had developed the features after observing that several non-English speaking people who had internet access, were excluded from opportunities in the digital economy.

“Here, users can select the language they want to interact in and the platform will connect them with someone with the same language skills or offer real-time translation support,” he said.

The platform also handles calls from phone systems. A key issue faced by clients, customers and companies across the world during the lockdown was that call centres and support desks of various companies including internet companies were non-operational. “Customers couldn’t reach companies as there was no one on the other end to answer the calls. Our platform allows employees who are working from home, to answer calls made to the company’s phone numbers on the company’s website,” Mr. Awasthi said.

Each call and interaction made using the platform is recorded and the participants get a transcript.

Mr. Awasthi said the platform could also play a critical role in delivering healthcare, with patients calling in with queries. “In a country like India, doctors in rural areas of the country could access experts based in urban centres for consultations on a real-time basis,” he said.

“We are receiving lots of interest from companies in BFSI, Internet as well as start-ups on the creation of new infrastructure for digital business operations. We have seen adoption from some insurance and health companies in India and Dubai,” he said.

Mr. Awasthi added, “People have realised the importance of cloud based communication enabled business processing and are assessing migration plans from physical geography based infrastructure designed to operate with premise based employees.”