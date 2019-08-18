Tech-based unit to improve quality of education

A virtual field support centre, launched as a tech-based unit at Shiksha Sankul here earlier this week, is set to promote the use of technology for extending the academic and administrative support to over 1,000 education officers in Rajasthan. The initiative will help impart education to children as per their needs and inclination.

Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasara, who inaugurated the centre, said it would strengthen the education system and create new opportunities for improving the quality, making new experiments and promoting leadership among the stakeholders. The centre has been launched in collaboration with the Piramal Foundation for Education Leadership.

Mr. Dotasara said the data of the Education department’s work would be stored at the centre for the use of teachers and students. The data will also be utilised for devising strategies to meet new challenges in the academic and administrative fields.

Rajasthan Council of School Education’s Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Borad said the State government would also obtain Piramal Foundation’s support for improving the quality of education in the rural areas. Piramal Foundation’s Manmohan Singh said the centre would provide assistance to education officers in the implementation of various programmes and campaigns through telephone calls.