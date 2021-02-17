Teachers’ protest reaches Mamata’s home

Protesters demanding hike in salaries dodged the security and reached Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence, wading through knee-deep waters of the Adi Ganga on Tuesday.

Security alarm

Five of the protesters, who are teachers of non-recognized madrassas and vocational trainers (siksha mitra), used the river, which has has turned into a canal, triggering a major alarm in the State’s security apparatus.

The protesters used the canal from the side of Alipur Correction Home and then crossed using a rope to reach the other end. By the time the security personnel could spot them they have already arrived near Ms. Banerjee’s residence. Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra reached the spot and reviewed security. The five teachers were taken into custody.