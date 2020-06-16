Teacher recruitment: Three persons accused of providing fake documents held in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW

16 June 2020 19:18 IST

17-18 women got the job in the name of Anamika Shukla in many districts.

The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested three persons on charges of allegedly providing teaching jobs to several women in schools across the State with fake documents in the name of Anamika Shukla.

Among the arrested was Pushpendra, who police said was the alleged mastermind of the fake teacher recruitment case.

The State police Special Task Force, which is investigating the controversial case, said it had arrested the accused including the “leader of the gang” from Gonda district on Monday.

The Kasganj police had last Thursday nabbed Jaswant Singh, Pushpendra’s brother, who allegedly arranged jobs on fake certificates for several women. Jaswant Singh was arrested on the inputs of Supriya, the first woman to be arrested on charges of forging the documents of Anamika Shukla.

G.S. Chandrabhan, SP Kasganj, said Jaswant Singh, a college B.A. dropout, was himself working as a regular teacher in a school in Kannuaj under fake B.Sc, B.Ed. and NET certificates using the alias Vibhav Kumar. Jaswant Singh claimed they had provided jobs to 17-18 women under the name of Anamika Shukla, said Mr. Chandrabhan.

They first got a job for a woman under the fake name of Dipti Singh seven years ago, the officer said.

The police have arrested the women teaching under the identity of Anamika Shukla in Mainpuri, Aligarh and Kasganj districts so far.

The State government has recently admitted that the name of Anamika Shukla was found as teacher in the records of schools in nine districts.