Teacher killed outside school in Punjab

A woman teacher was shot dead outside a private school at Kharar town in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar district of Punjab on Thursday. The victim’s five-year-old daughter was with her at the time of the incident.

Saranjit Kaur, in her early thirties, was attacked by an assailant while she was parking her two-wheeler outside the school, the police said.

“The prime suspect is Harvinder — the husband of the victim and we have launched a manhunt to trace the accused; however, no arrests have been so far. The victim was the second wife of the suspect. The victim had filed a police complaint against Harvinder of marrying her by playing fraud,” said Harmandeep Singh Hans, Superintendent of Police (Investigations).

“We are also looking for another person who helped the assailant abscond after the incident,” he added.

Mr. Hans said an FIR has been registered under Sections 302 and 34 of the India Penal Code. Besides relevant Sections of the Arms Act have also been evoked.