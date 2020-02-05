Teacher held for molesting students in Nanded

A 30-year-old teacher was arrested for allegedly molesting students at a primary school at Maltekdi in Nanded, the police said on Tuesday. Swapnil Shrungare was held on Monday for allegedly showing pornographic video clips to 10-year-old girl students at a primary school and molesting them, an official said.

The incident came to light on Saturday when one of the students fell ill after going home from school and confided in her parents about Mr. Shrungare, he said. The girl’s parents found out that the accused had similarly harassed four other students by allegedly showing them pornographic videos, molesting them, and threatening to throw them from the school terrace, he said.

On Monday, parents reached the school and beat up Mr. Shrungare, following which he was handed over to the police. A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered , upper superintendent of police Dattaram Rathod said.