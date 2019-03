The headmaster of a residential school for girls, who had allegedly misbehaved with a student of class X, was arrested in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Sunday. The arrest of Kashinath Behera, the headmaster of Pakanagaon High School in Phulbani Sadar area, was made based on a complaint from the girl’s father.

The teacher, however, has said he “was being framed”.