Teacher, guard booked for making boy do 100 sit-ups in Pune

A case has been registered against a teacher and a security personnel of a school in Pune for allegedly making a 15-year-old student perform 100 sit-ups as punishment for not bringing a workbook, the police said on Wednesday.

In their complaint with the police, the victim’s parents have said their son, a Class X student at Mahaveer English Medium School, was asked to stand outside the classroom by his Hindi teacher, who instructed a security guard to make him do 100 sit-ups.

The boy was unable to stand on his feet and complained of acute stomach pain when he got home from school, the complaint said. When they sought an explanation from the school, the authorities asked them to visit the next day, the parents said.

“We have booked both the teacher and security guard under sections of Juvenile Justice Act,” said a police officer attached to the Swargate police station. No arrest has been made so far.

The school administration has said the boy was asked to perform only 15 to 20 sit-ups. Principal Alaknanda Sengupta said the student was asked to do sit-ups by the guard, who asked him to stop after 15 to 20 sit-ups when he complained of stomach pain.