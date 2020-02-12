Teacher claims threat for visiting Shaheen Bagh

A teacher in Saharanpur on Tuesday claimed threat to her life after nearly 200 residents entered the school campus and protested against her visiting Shaheen Bagh in Delhi where women are protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Nahid Zaidi, who teaches English at Asha Modern School, told reporters that she was suspended from the school for visiting Shaheen Bagh on January 19 and speaking to the media. “I said many things but only selective footage was shown by the media. Some people who don’t like me put it on social media and created a false opinion against me,” she said, adding the suspension was revoked only when the police intervened.

Ms. Zaidi said she had taught at many schools and never made a difference between Hindu and Muslim students. “I have taught almost half of the city but still I am being targetted.” She said she lived alone and there was a “threat” to her life. On Monday, she said, around 200 residents entered the campus and raised slogans against her.

Vineet Bhatnagar, Superintendent of Police (City), Saharanpur, told The Hindu, “We have spoken to both the school administration and the teacher. She was not suspended. An explanation was sought about her comments. There is no threat to her security.”