Teacher beat five yo student mercilessly in Bihar, video goes viral

Later, the teacher was caught and thrashed by locals.

Later, the teacher was caught and thrashed by locals.

A video has gone viral on social media on Monday, in which a teacher at a coaching centre in Bihar is seen mercilessly beating a five year old student. The student was later admitted to the hospital for medical attention.

The video is said to be from the Dhanarua block of Patna district, in which a young teacher from a private coaching center is seen beating a five year old student with cane and later slapping and punching him and pulling his hair. The student was seen crying and pleading to the teacher not to beat him. The other terrified students did not muster courage to stop the teacher. The boy later fell unconscious and fell to the ground.

Later, some local people caught the teacher, identified as Chhotu, and thrashed him too. The owner of the coaching centre Amarkant Kumar said the teacher suffered from high blood pressure.

Family members of the student have lodged a police complaint against the teacher and the police has launched an investigation into the incident. “Strict action must be taken against the teacher so that others in this noble profession should not do such barbaric act against any other student. The teacher is a blot on the profession,” said Deepti Kumari, a private school teacher from Patna.