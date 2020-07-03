Teacher arrested for obscene video

GUWAHATI

03 July 2020 23:15 IST

Assam police said he has confessed to shooting it 3 years ago

The police in eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh district have arrested a university teacher for posting an obscene video that went viral on social media.

The video features him in a “compromising position” with a woman, police said.

The district’s Superintend of Police Sreejith T. told journalists that Dhrubajit Choudhury, an assistant professor in Dibrugarh University’s Department of Mathematics, was arrested after the varsity authorities lodged an FIR against him. He was produced in a local court on July 3 and sent to judicial custody.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

The assistant professor told the police that the video was shot three years ago in Guwahati. The camera used was recovered based on his confession.