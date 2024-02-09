GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tea rides rhino for tourism share in Kaziranga

A tea estate in the vicinity of the national park opened up on Thursday for a brewing experience

February 09, 2024 04:29 am | Updated 04:29 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
An one-horned rhino crosses a road during Rhino census in Bagori range in Kaziranga National park.

An one-horned rhino crosses a road during Rhino census in Bagori range in Kaziranga National park. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

 

A tea estate in the vicinity of Kaziranga National Park is trying to cash in on the craze for the one-horned rhino.

Between October 2023 and January 2024, the rhino attracted 1,79,573 tourists to Kaziranga, which the park authorities said was an all-time high. During this phase in the 2022-23 fiscal, the park recorded 1,72,903 visitors.

The tourist season for Kaziranga and most other national parks and wildlife sanctuaries in Assam is from October to April.

The expected boom has now made a tea estate close to the “world’s safest address” of the one-horned rhino open up to give wildlife enthusiasts a “tea culture” brewing experience.

“Kaziranga has emerged as a top-choice destination for families and wildlife lovers. A tea tourism circuit launched today (Thursday) offers visitors a unique opportunity to explore the region’s tea culture,” the national park’s field director, Sonali Ghosh said.

Executives at the Hathikuli Tea Estate said the new initiative aims to showcase the beauty of Kaziranga while providing an immersive experience in the art of tea production.

“This estate, like most others across Assam, is steeped in history and has a colonial legacy. Apart from sessions for tasting the best brews, the visitors get a glimpse of the production of the finest Assam CTC (crush, tear, and curl) orthodox and green teas,” an executive said.

Also included in the package is a stroll through the tea bushes.

