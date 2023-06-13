Tata Steel reports steam leak accident at Odisha Power Plant; workers hospitalised

June 13, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST

Few workers at Tata Steel Ltd’s plant in Odisha’s Dhenkanal were “affected”, the company said in a statement on June 13.

“We are saddened to report an accident at the BFPP2 power plant due to escape of steam at Tata Steel Meramandali Works in Dhenkanal, Odisha,” Tata Steel said in the statement.

“The accident took place at 1 p.m. during inspection work. The workers were shifted to the occupational health centre inside the plant premises and then to Cuttack for further treatment,” the statement said.

As a precautionary measure, they were rushed in the company’s ambulance, accompanied by doctors and paramedics, it added.

