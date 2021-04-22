Task force to monitor J&K employees involved in anti-national activities

Srinagar

22 April 2021 02:30 IST

It will speedily scrutinise such cases in a time-bound manner, says government

The J&K government on Wednesday constituted a Special Task Force (STF) for identifying and scrutinising the government employees who are involved in any cases related to posing threat to the security or anti-national activities.

“The STF will have the ADGP, (CID), J&K, as its chairman and the IGP, representatives of the Home Department; Department of Law, Justice Member and Parliamentary Affairs and the concerned department as its members,” reads a notification issued by Commissioner-Secretary Manoj Kumar Dwivedi.

It said the STF will scrutinise cases of employees suspected of activities requiring action under Article 311(2)(C) of the Constitution.

The STF has been tasked to compile records of such employees and engage with other members of the Terror Monitoring Group (TMG) for identifying such other employees.

The government spokesman said the STF shall speedily scrutinise such cases in a time-bound manner.

The move comes as a number of government employees in the past were found expressing their political opinion in public space on the Kashmir conflict.

According to an official data, scores of employees were found involved in stone-pelting, participating in anti-India demonstrations and expressing anti-national sentiments on the social media during the five-month long agitation in 2016, sparked by the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen ‘commander’' Burhan Wani in an encounter.

Several employees were also identified and many arrested for expressing their opinion on the Centre’s move to end J&K’s special status in 2019.