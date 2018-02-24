Trial in rape case against Tarun Tejpal from March 15-17

The trial in the rape case against Tehelka magazine founder-editor Tarun Tejpal has been postponed to March 15, 16 and 17 by a court in Mapusa in North Goa.

Earlier, the court was supposed to hear the case from February 26 to March 1.

The postponement was made following a request from Tejpal regarding a change in lawyer, said Special Public Prosecutor Francisco Tavora.

The case will begin with the examination of the survivor by the prosecution.

The court has already framed charges against Tejpal under various sections of Indian Penal Code , imncluding that of sexual harassment and provisions related to rape of his then junior female journalist colleague in a five-star hotel in North Goa in November 2013 during an annual event of the publication.

Tejpal had denied all allegations.

The court recently framed charges following a direction of the Supreme Court on December 6 last to complete the trial within three months.

Tejpal was arrested on November 30, 2013 by the Goa Crime Branch after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by a trial court. He has been out on bail since 2014.