Tarun Gogoi in ‘high spirits’ 60 days after discharge from hospital: Cong. spokesperson

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi has been in “high spirits” 60 days after he was discharged from the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on October 25.

Mr. Gogoi had been admitted to the intensive care unit of the GMCH on September 24 following a drop in his oxygen saturation level. Doctors had attributed his condition to post-COVID-19 complications.

The 85-year-old veteran Congress leader was admitted to the GMCH on August 26 after testing positive for COVID-19.

“We cannot say he is fully recovered, but he is in high spirits. We cannot thank the doctors, medical staff and the Health Minister enough for ensuring quality treatment,” Congress spokesperson Rhituparna Konwar said.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Mr. Gogoi would continue to be under medical surveillance.

“His further treatment shall continue in his official residence under the supervision of the doctors from medical college,” the Minister said.

The GMCH authorities had during the course of Mr. Gogoi’s treatment consulted doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

State Congress leaders hoped the three-time Chief Minister would be in a position to provide “valuable inputs” to the party for the Assembly election to be held by May 2021.

