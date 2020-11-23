Tarun Gogoi extremely critical, say doctors

Guwahati

“The present status of Tarun Gogoi is very very critical and the doctors are doing their best,” says GMCH Superintendent

The health condition of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi deteriorated on Monday morning and he is “very very critical”, doctors said.

The octogenerian Congress leader, undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital for post-COVID complications, is being monitored by a team of nine doctors, GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Sarma said.

“The present status of Tarun Gogoi is very very critical and the doctors are doing their best,” he told reporters.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is at GMCH along with Mr. Gogoi’s son Gaurav.

Mr. Gogoi, who is on ventilation and has suffered a multi-organ failure, was on dialysis on Sunday, which he could sustain for six hours. His blood pressure is fluctuating and he is breathing entirely with the help of machines.

The 84-year-old three-time chief minister was admitted to GMCH on November 2. He was put under invasive ventilation on Saturday night when his condition worsened.

On October 25, Mr. Gogoi, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and other post-recovery complications, was discharged from GMCH after two months.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 25 and admitted to the GMCH the next day.

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi speak to son

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi inquired about his health, his son Gaurav Gogoi said.

Speaking to the press, Mr. Gaurav said, “Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called me and inquired about his health conditions.”

He said many people have visited him and he received calls from various chief ministers and leaders from across the country, inquiring about his father’s health.

“Common people are praying everywhere and I think that is giving him strength... We have to fight this battle every day,” said Mr. Gaurav.

He said the GMCH authority has permitted a sound system inside the ICU for playing peoples’ prayers and listening to good old memories as “that is also a therapy.”

“My father is in the hospital for almost three months now. The doctors have said that many young people don’t have that much courage like what he has shown,” Mr. Gaurav added.

Mr. Gaurav has been at the hospital since Saturday night, while the three-time Congress chief minister’s daughter and daughter-in-law visited the hospital on Sunday.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal wished him a speedy recovery and took an update of his health condition from the hospital authorities.

State cabinet ministers and AGP leaders Atul Bora and Keshab Mahanta, BJP leader Ramen Deka and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal were among those from other parties to visit the facility to enquire about his health.

A host of MPs, MLAs, former ministers and senior leaders of the Congress are camping at the hospital since Saturday night.

Mr. Gogoi’s supporters are praying for his recovery at temples, mosques, churches and other places of worship across the state.