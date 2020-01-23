Tanhaji declared tax free in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to make Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior tax-free.

“The proposal for exempting the film from entertainment tax was approved in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray,” said an official.

The decision was cleared, however, after intense discussion at the meeting. “The decision will not be implemented with retrospective effect, but from the time the government decision is published. The state GST on the film’s ticket will not be charged from the audience but the theatre will pay that amount which will be reimbursed to it from the day of announcement of the decision till April 30, 2020,” said a minister.

Congress party has in the past raised a demand to make Tanhaji and the Deepika Padukone-starer Chhapak tax-free in Maharashtra. According to sources, Congress minister Aslam Shaikh raised the issue at Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting also. “However it was not strongly pushed forward. No decision on this has been taken,” said the minister.

Tanhaji ïs based on Chhatrapati Shivaji’s trusted lieutenant Tanaji Malusare, who played a pivotal role in capturing the Kondana fort, now known as Sinhagad Fort located near Pune. It is said to have crossed the ₹150 crore mark in earnings since it its release on January 10.

Reacting to the Cabinet decision, Ajay Devgn tweeted, “Thank you Uddhav Thackeray ji for declaring “TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior tax-free in the state of Maharashtra. @OfficeofUT @CMOMaharashtra”.